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KijaniAmariAK: 666 - The Obama Agenda 'Build Back Better' [08.10.2021]
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41 views • October 13, 2021
In this episode we will take a look at Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" initiative and its connection to 666. What are they telling you?
Behold, I will send you Elijah the prophet before the coming of the great & dreadful day of the LORD And he shall turn the heart of the fathers to the children& the heart of the children to their fathers, lest I come and smite the earth with a curse.THE END OF THE PROPHETS. Malachi 4:5-6
And at that time shall Michael stand up, the great prince Dan 12:1
But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. Much more then? being now justified by his blood we shall be saved from wrath through him. For if when we were enemies, we were reconciled to God by the death of his Son, much more, being reconciled, we shall be saved by his life. And not only so, but we also joy in God through our Lord Jesus Christ, by whom we have now received the atonement.
9,520 views Oct 8, 202
KijaniAmariAK - 44.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/1huIco_tXoY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
www.Apokalypsis321.com
Source:
MANDATORY COVID VAXX I.D. IS COMING, VERY VERY SOON.
RichieFromBoston
41656 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tHMWkRt8lVp6/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/richiefromboston/
KijaniAmariAK
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1huIco_tXoY
https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/09/13/national-guard-stepping-fill-school-bus-shortage.html
https://www.nerdwallet.com/article/travel/should-you-pack-your-covid-19-vaccine-card-for-your-next-trip
https://odysee.com/@richiefromboston:9/trump-a-spell-has-been-cast-and-hes-not:6
Behold, I will send you Elijah the prophet before the coming of the great & dreadful day of the LORD And he shall turn the heart of the fathers to the children& the heart of the children to their fathers, lest I come and smite the earth with a curse.THE END OF THE PROPHETS. Malachi 4:5-6
And at that time shall Michael stand up, the great prince Dan 12:1
But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. Much more then? being now justified by his blood we shall be saved from wrath through him. For if when we were enemies, we were reconciled to God by the death of his Son, much more, being reconciled, we shall be saved by his life. And not only so, but we also joy in God through our Lord Jesus Christ, by whom we have now received the atonement.
9,520 views Oct 8, 202
KijaniAmariAK - 44.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/1huIco_tXoY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
www.Apokalypsis321.com
Source:
MANDATORY COVID VAXX I.D. IS COMING, VERY VERY SOON.
RichieFromBoston
41656 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tHMWkRt8lVp6/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/richiefromboston/
KijaniAmariAK
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1huIco_tXoY
https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/09/13/national-guard-stepping-fill-school-bus-shortage.html
https://www.nerdwallet.com/article/travel/should-you-pack-your-covid-19-vaccine-card-for-your-next-trip
https://odysee.com/@richiefromboston:9/trump-a-spell-has-been-cast-and-hes-not:6
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