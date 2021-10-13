KijaniAmariAK: 666 - The Obama Agenda 'Build Back Better' [08.10.2021]

In this episode we will take a look at Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" initiative and its connection to 666. What are they telling you?Behold, I will send you Elijah the prophet before the coming of the great & dreadful day of the LORD And he shall turn the heart of the fathers to the children& the heart of the children to their fathers, lest I come and smite the earth with a curse.THE END OF THE PROPHETS. Malachi 4:5-6And at that time shall Michael stand up, the great prince Dan 12:1But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. Much more then? being now justified by his blood we shall be saved from wrath through him. For if when we were enemies, we were reconciled to God by the death of his Son, much more, being reconciled, we shall be saved by his life. And not only so, but we also joy in God through our Lord Jesus Christ, by whom we have now received the atonement.9,520 views Oct 8, 202KijaniAmariAK - 44.3K subscriberswww.Apokalypsis321.comSource:MANDATORY COVID VAXX I.D. IS COMING, VERY VERY SOON.RichieFromBoston41656 subscribersKijaniAmariAK