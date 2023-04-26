Crews of the Iskander-M OTRK of the Armed Forces of Belarus are being trained in Russia
▪️Particular attention during training was paid to further improvement of practical skills in preparing the missile system for use, training in its deployment, as well as conducting combat training launches.
▪️During the training, the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Belarus showed maximum effort and showed excellent results, thereby confirming a high level of readiness to perform tasks as intended.
