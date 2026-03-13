Pentagon To Move More Marines To Middle East Amid Iran Tensions

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End Time News Report * 3.13.2026
MORE MARINES MOVED TO MIDDLE EAST
https://fox17.com/news/nation-world/pentagon-to-move-more-marines-extra-warships-to-middle-east-amid-iran-tensions-united-states-military-department-of-war-pete-hegseth-conflict-deploy-operation-epic-fury-israel-strait-of-hormuz-oil-gas-president-donald-trump
TREASURY SECRETARY SCOTT BESSENT PULLED FROM LIVE INTERVIEW
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/dramatic-moment-treasury-secretary-scott-bessent-pulled-live/
NO CBDC UNTIL 2030
https://coincentral.com/us-senate-votes-to-ban-federal-reserve-from-issuing-cbdc-until-2030/
U.S. JUST LOST ENTIRE MIDDLE EAST
https://www.coreinsightsintl.com/post/op-ed-the-united-states-just-lost-the-entire-middle-east-the-u-s-dollar-is-done-but-nobody-is-t
CUBA/U.S. TALKS UNDERWAY
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/mar/13/cuba-us-talks-miguel-diaz-canel-trump
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https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson