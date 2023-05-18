Pussycat Doll Jessica Sutta Shows Vial of Her Blood Clots After Vaccine Injury | Ep 83

“Hollywood is just not for me.” “Maybe it was always weird but now it’s REALLY weird.” Pussycat Dolls Jessica Sutta in a special sit-down interview for Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA. Sutta opens up like never before about her faith, motherhood, having a baby during the pandemic and what’s next for her, one month after revealing to the world via the Epoch Times her COVID shot injury. She details her recovery journey, how she found community and fellowship with others that have been vaccine injured, as well as, a new purpose. Sutta also reveals a video of her blood sample and the small little blood clots that appear seconds after getting blood drawn.Show more





Jessica Sutta Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsFlwi_rgrz/





****Code SECRET50 for 50% Off****

Join Teryn, Charlie Kirk, Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Peter McCullough, Steve Deace, Jenna Ellis, Kristen Meghan and more at the WTP USA National Conference in Boise, ID, June 2 - 3: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/conference-2023/





Help grow the We The Patriots USA Podcast community, by prayerfully becoming a monthly contributor: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/donate/





Subscribe to the podcast newsletter: https://teryngregson.com/





Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/

Subscribe to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Google Play: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9pbmZvNjA1NzAucG9kb21hdGljLmNvbS9yc3MyLnhtbA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/teryngregson

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1020046





Show less

CSID: 72e861329f1b89c6









Content Managed by ContentSafe.co