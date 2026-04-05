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neversaydie
neversaydie
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16 views • 3 days ago

work twice as hard
as they do
for half as much pay
can't expect more
be grateful
for each and every day
that's what my pa
used to say

obey all their laws
pay them their dues
they rob us blind
treat us like fools

listen
to what I say

what crime 
have they committed?
born with the wrong skin
if they wash hard enough
they can bleach their skin

rebel against this system
of mind control
don't fear retribution
don't lose your soul

fight their control
they don't own your soul
fight their control
they don't own your soul

you're a sinner
don't ask why
god will judge you
from the sky

sing their praises
believe their kind
its all a cancer
of utter lies

they rule the world
or so they say
arrogant fascists
money slaves

listen
to what I say

what crime 
have they committed
a child of god
if you work hard enough
they will let you off

rebel against this system
of mind control
don't fear retribution
don't lose your soul

fight their control
they don't own your soul
fight their control
they don't own your soul

Found my own way
away from their slaves
broke my chains
through blood and pain

Not their cattle
to buy and sell
their the ones
who live in hell

accuse us of guilt
when they are to blame
evil leaches
power slaves

listen
to what I say

what crime 
have they committed
born with the wrong skin
if they wash hard enough
they can bleach their skin

rebel against this system
of mind control
don't fear retribution
don't lose your soul

fight their control
they don't own your soul
fight their control
they don't own your soul

Keywords
musicrockelectroniccyberpunktechnoneversaydiepost-grunge
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy