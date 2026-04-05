work twice as hard

as they do

for half as much pay

can't expect more

be grateful

for each and every day

that's what my pa

used to say



obey all their laws

pay them their dues

they rob us blind

treat us like fools



listen

to what I say



what crime

have they committed?

born with the wrong skin

if they wash hard enough

they can bleach their skin



rebel against this system

of mind control

don't fear retribution

don't lose your soul



fight their control

they don't own your soul

fight their control

they don't own your soul



you're a sinner

don't ask why

god will judge you

from the sky



sing their praises

believe their kind

its all a cancer

of utter lies



they rule the world

or so they say

arrogant fascists

money slaves



listen

to what I say



what crime

have they committed

a child of god

if you work hard enough

they will let you off



rebel against this system

of mind control

don't fear retribution

don't lose your soul



fight their control

they don't own your soul

fight their control

they don't own your soul



Found my own way

away from their slaves

broke my chains

through blood and pain



Not their cattle

to buy and sell

their the ones

who live in hell



accuse us of guilt

when they are to blame

evil leaches

power slaves



listen

to what I say



what crime

have they committed

born with the wrong skin

if they wash hard enough

they can bleach their skin



rebel against this system

of mind control

don't fear retribution

don't lose your soul



fight their control

they don't own your soul

fight their control

they don't own your soul



