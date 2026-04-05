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work twice as hard
as they do
for half as much pay
can't expect more
be grateful
for each and every day
that's what my pa
used to say
obey all their laws
pay them their dues
they rob us blind
treat us like fools
listen
to what I say
what crime
have they committed?
born with the wrong skin
if they wash hard enough
they can bleach their skin
rebel against this system
of mind control
don't fear retribution
don't lose your soul
fight their control
they don't own your soul
fight their control
they don't own your soul
you're a sinner
don't ask why
god will judge you
from the sky
sing their praises
believe their kind
its all a cancer
of utter lies
they rule the world
or so they say
arrogant fascists
money slaves
listen
to what I say
what crime
have they committed
a child of god
if you work hard enough
they will let you off
rebel against this system
of mind control
don't fear retribution
don't lose your soul
fight their control
they don't own your soul
fight their control
they don't own your soul
Found my own way
away from their slaves
broke my chains
through blood and pain
Not their cattle
to buy and sell
their the ones
who live in hell
accuse us of guilt
when they are to blame
evil leaches
power slaves
listen
to what I say
what crime
have they committed
born with the wrong skin
if they wash hard enough
they can bleach their skin
rebel against this system
of mind control
don't fear retribution
don't lose your soul
fight their control
they don't own your soul
fight their control
they don't own your soul