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THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [1 of 3] Friday 4/10/26 • TRUMP ACCELERATES MAGA CIVIL WAR, News & Analysis • Infowars
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TRUMP ACCELERATES MAGA CIVIL WAR BY CALLING OUT ALEX JONES & OTHERS, MELANIA PUSHES FOR EPSTEIN ACCOMPLICES TO BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE AFTER HUSBAND SAID “NOBODY CARES” ABOUT THE SCANDAL

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