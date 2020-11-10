PANDEMIC 2020 (Part 6) AI, 5G And OWS = Globalism

The battle lines are being drawn. It's time to chose sides. Those who with reprobate minds who are fooled by government sanctioned propaganda regarding the false narrative that Covid 19 (Sars 2) represents a catastrophic threat to public health will regret giving consent to taking the Operation Warp Speed (OWS) experimental vaccine candidate that contains a super fast tracked gene editing formula for political reasons as well as personal health reasons.



Governments and political traitors will require OWS vaccine recipients to be monitored 24/7 for 2 years via injected nano-biosensors and/or a brain - machine interface metallic mesh called neural lace. Of course, once you consent, you will automatically forfeit your civil rights to privacy and freedom indefinitely., plus your health care will be provided by AI, not a human doctor, and the quality of it will be based on your social credit score.



Investigative journalist Whitney Webb reported that U S Attorney General William Barr wants to indefinitely detain political dissenters as insurrectionist in violation of the 6th amendment. Both Trump and Barr refuse to investigate and prosecute the Soros and corporate elite paid agitators that reportedly have lawyers to make their bail on stand by as well as bribed district attorneys who will not prosecute. Meanwhile, the U S presidential stolen election charade continues as another distraction.



The globalist want to reform national political structures in what they call a Great Reset. This requires another global economic lock down under the guise of an orchestrated health emergency. Once the OWS vaccine rolls out, the disease infection and mortality rates will skyrocket for real and the coronavirus will be blamed, not the DNA genetic modification formula.



The psychotic oligarchs will then get their AI, 5G, OWS trifecta going backed up by their DARPA human super soldier and robot AI controlled enforcers and contact tracer armies.



We are witness to the greatest crime against humanity in history created by a psychological operation, not an airborne pathogen. The OWS shot is a slow kill weapon. They skipped the animal trials and they want to make us the test subjects while requiring us to submit to biometric ID protocols which will restrict our freedom to travel and buy or sell. It is the Mark of the Beast system.



The content in this video would not have been possible without the valuable contributions of Whitney Webb and Dr Carrie Madej, and well as many other heroic whistleblowers who realize that evil grows stronger when the good do nothing.



One man's harmful misguided information is another man's truth. Protect free speech. Are you going to stand up for your freedom ((and your free will) by downloading and sharing this vital information before it is too late?