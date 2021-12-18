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(REALNOTRARE) NEW WEBSITE FOR COVID-19 VACCINE INJURED...Share Our Stories (MIRRORED)
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40 views • December 18, 2021
(REALNOTRARE) NEW WEBSITE FOR COVID-19 VACCINE INJURED...Share Our Stories (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brighteon channel Wisdom at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/c70e2e33-5514-4df8-bb08-2806c21e46f1
Website Link: https://www.realnotrare.com/post/aditi-bhargava-phd
Excerpted from: HealthImpactNews
A new website has been launched where people can tell their stories about being injured by one of the COVID-19 shots.
The name of the website is Real Not Rare, and they also have groups people can join, and it appears there is one group in each state.
They also have a "Take Action" section.
Visit them at: https://www.realnotrare.com/
Mirrored from Brighteon channel Wisdom at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/c70e2e33-5514-4df8-bb08-2806c21e46f1
Website Link: https://www.realnotrare.com/post/aditi-bhargava-phd
Excerpted from: HealthImpactNews
A new website has been launched where people can tell their stories about being injured by one of the COVID-19 shots.
The name of the website is Real Not Rare, and they also have groups people can join, and it appears there is one group in each state.
They also have a "Take Action" section.
Visit them at: https://www.realnotrare.com/
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