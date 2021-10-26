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Fundamentals to Overcome Covid Madness
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90 views • October 26, 2021
Dark forces have succeeded in turning Americans against Americans to weaken our ability to overcome the Covid madness that is destroying our democracy. We must awaken to the power of standing together and empathetically building community. This takes a transformation from acquiescence to participation in recovering our civil rights and restoring our government.
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