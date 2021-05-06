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Situation Update, May 6th, part 2 - Johns Hopkins report demands AI robots and drones enforce mandatory vaccine compliance
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69399 views • May 06, 2021
Imagine a fleet of CDC drones hovering near your home, sniffing the air for “covid particles” by using on-board PCR testing equipment. Using a CT setting of 45, the drones report that your front porch “tests positive” for covid, yet there’s no record that you have a vaccine passport at your reported address, recorded in a government database. Within seconds, an AI-powered cyborg humanoid robot arrives at your address in a driverless vehicle. It walks to your front door, knocks aggressively and announces in a robotic voice, “This is the CDC rapid response team. Have you been vaccinated?”

This is the future envisioned by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, as described in a new report entitled, “Technologies to Address Global Catastrophic Biological Risks.”

Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-06-totalitarian-medical-police-state-future-johns-hopkins-report-ai-robots-and-drones.html

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health freedomvaccineshealth rangernewsgenocidehealth ranger reportdronespandemicrobotsmedical tyrannyatrocitiesterminatortotalitarianjohns hopkinsmad sciencecovid-19plandemicdaily news updatevaccine compliance
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