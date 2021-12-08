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VAERS show HOT LOTS Within Lots!
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116 views • December 08, 2021
Starting with Lot# 032H20A you can see the possibility of vials or boxes/packages within a lot can be spiked. Unfortunately, we are missing a critical variable of lot shipment size. Regardless, the data doesn’t lie but CDC and their statisticians do.
Jessica’s Substack: https://jessicar.substack.com/p/is-someone-staggering-the-more-toxic
Craig Paardekooper’s BNT (New video): https://brandnewtube.com/watch/batch-codes-and-toxicity_rQ5czVxXNoWpJuh.html
Support The Eagle!
Twitter: aba_3000
Let's look at Puerto Rico as an example and keep in mind:
1) PR has 115 C19 vaxx deaths and NONE after vaxx date July 7.
See here: https://bit.ly/3Iihd23
2) PR gets clobbered by three lots: 011M20A, 032H20A, 037K20A
See here: https://bit.ly/3oiYYBF
3) Zero in on deaths by LOT/LOCATION 032H20A to see a "hot lot" or a hot lot within a hot lot?:
see here: https://bit.ly/3dfFasv
Summary by WelcomeTheEagle:
I'd say this is a HOT LOT within a LOT:
https://i.imgur.com/GCqqSPf.jpg
____________________________________________________
Steve Kirsch's Death Lag Article:
https://bit.ly/3rfbc03
Steve Kirsch’s Article on his platforms:
https://bit.ly/3Eh6wup
Free Download:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1s-nrenJMCO_PdKA_8_52GPgsBS6RSbeR?usp=sharing
Free VAERS C19 Deletions Dashboard:
https://airtable.com/shrPt9kXQCzH4xY4n
Please support me with one-time donations or purchase of select dashboards:
Venmo: @Albert-Benavides-1
PayPal: BENAVIDEZ18
CashApp: $AlbertBenavides
Contact me at ProtonMail:
[email protected]
Feature Articles of WelcomeTheEagle88:
https://politicalbuzz.tumblr.com/post/657356771525083136/vaers-tsunami-of-vax-deaths-this-way-come
https://principia-scientific.com/the-real-number-of-u-s-covid-vaccine-deaths-albert-benavides/
https://www.lifehakx.com/contributors
https://theexceptionalconservativeshow.com/tecntv-com
https://www.unite4truth.com/post/2-400-covid-19-vaccine-deaths-occurred-in-first-six-weeks-of-program-cdc-back-loading-data
https://www.asiapacifictoday.tv/test/
https://soundcloud.com/catia-lyst/lifehakx-presents-albert-benavides-welcome-the-eagle-88-part-1
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60a6f9ad90c6a13df21f3959&;fbclid=IwAR3UmubnW45c_kKd1v8zlbZ4wZ-9ylqr9lme9Q-BOCpQb-sY46zoLH_-vDU
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/censored-cdc-records-almost-12000-deaths-in-7-months-following-covid-19-injections/
https://covexit.com/a-dive-into-the-vaers-reporting-system-with-albert-benavides/
https://banned.video/watch?id=60a6f9ad90c6a13df21f3959
https://banned.video/watch?id=60b962862c66d06619793a27
https://www.asiapacifictoday.tv/test/
Free Tableau Public VAERS Interactive Dashboard(6/18 v1):
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1
Wayne’s Vaersanalysis website:
http://vaersanalysis.info/
Follow: @WelcomeTheEagle88
Join my new Facebook and MeWe VAERS resource pages: https://mewe.com/group/6057eeb26d66d37efd2d8e44
Follow me on:
Bitchute, Lbry, BrandNewTube, Vimeo, GAB, MINDS, MeWe, Minds, Twitter, Brighteon, 153News.net:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
https://vimeo.com/511795894
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vaers-data-up-to-2-4-2021-focus-of-fetal-demise-and-death_TcRFC6A3cG3XPn2.html
https://lbry.tv/@Welcometheeagle88:4/VAERS-data-up-to-2_4_2021---Focus-of-Fetal-Demise-and-Death:b
https://mewe.com/i/albertbenavides
https://gab.com/Welcometheeagle
https://www.minds.com/welcometheeagle88/
https://twitter.com/aba_3000
https://www.brighteon.com/9bb3a457-221b-43e5-a655-6c45da67e0af
http://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=H91M28UD1KXY
Jessica’s Substack: https://jessicar.substack.com/p/is-someone-staggering-the-more-toxic
Craig Paardekooper’s BNT (New video): https://brandnewtube.com/watch/batch-codes-and-toxicity_rQ5czVxXNoWpJuh.html
Support The Eagle!
Twitter: aba_3000
Let's look at Puerto Rico as an example and keep in mind:
1) PR has 115 C19 vaxx deaths and NONE after vaxx date July 7.
See here: https://bit.ly/3Iihd23
2) PR gets clobbered by three lots: 011M20A, 032H20A, 037K20A
See here: https://bit.ly/3oiYYBF
3) Zero in on deaths by LOT/LOCATION 032H20A to see a "hot lot" or a hot lot within a hot lot?:
see here: https://bit.ly/3dfFasv
Summary by WelcomeTheEagle:
I'd say this is a HOT LOT within a LOT:
https://i.imgur.com/GCqqSPf.jpg
____________________________________________________
Steve Kirsch's Death Lag Article:
https://bit.ly/3rfbc03
Steve Kirsch’s Article on his platforms:
https://bit.ly/3Eh6wup
Free Download:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1s-nrenJMCO_PdKA_8_52GPgsBS6RSbeR?usp=sharing
Free VAERS C19 Deletions Dashboard:
https://airtable.com/shrPt9kXQCzH4xY4n
Please support me with one-time donations or purchase of select dashboards:
Venmo: @Albert-Benavides-1
PayPal: BENAVIDEZ18
CashApp: $AlbertBenavides
Contact me at ProtonMail:
[email protected]
Feature Articles of WelcomeTheEagle88:
https://politicalbuzz.tumblr.com/post/657356771525083136/vaers-tsunami-of-vax-deaths-this-way-come
https://principia-scientific.com/the-real-number-of-u-s-covid-vaccine-deaths-albert-benavides/
https://www.lifehakx.com/contributors
https://theexceptionalconservativeshow.com/tecntv-com
https://www.unite4truth.com/post/2-400-covid-19-vaccine-deaths-occurred-in-first-six-weeks-of-program-cdc-back-loading-data
https://www.asiapacifictoday.tv/test/
https://soundcloud.com/catia-lyst/lifehakx-presents-albert-benavides-welcome-the-eagle-88-part-1
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60a6f9ad90c6a13df21f3959&;fbclid=IwAR3UmubnW45c_kKd1v8zlbZ4wZ-9ylqr9lme9Q-BOCpQb-sY46zoLH_-vDU
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/censored-cdc-records-almost-12000-deaths-in-7-months-following-covid-19-injections/
https://covexit.com/a-dive-into-the-vaers-reporting-system-with-albert-benavides/
https://banned.video/watch?id=60a6f9ad90c6a13df21f3959
https://banned.video/watch?id=60b962862c66d06619793a27
https://www.asiapacifictoday.tv/test/
Free Tableau Public VAERS Interactive Dashboard(6/18 v1):
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1
Wayne’s Vaersanalysis website:
http://vaersanalysis.info/
Follow: @WelcomeTheEagle88
Join my new Facebook and MeWe VAERS resource pages: https://mewe.com/group/6057eeb26d66d37efd2d8e44
Follow me on:
Bitchute, Lbry, BrandNewTube, Vimeo, GAB, MINDS, MeWe, Minds, Twitter, Brighteon, 153News.net:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
https://vimeo.com/511795894
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vaers-data-up-to-2-4-2021-focus-of-fetal-demise-and-death_TcRFC6A3cG3XPn2.html
https://lbry.tv/@Welcometheeagle88:4/VAERS-data-up-to-2_4_2021---Focus-of-Fetal-Demise-and-Death:b
https://mewe.com/i/albertbenavides
https://gab.com/Welcometheeagle
https://www.minds.com/welcometheeagle88/
https://twitter.com/aba_3000
https://www.brighteon.com/9bb3a457-221b-43e5-a655-6c45da67e0af
http://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=H91M28UD1KXY
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