Another video, slowed down, suggests that the person who disarmed Alex Pretti may have accidentally discharged the gun removed from his waist holster.

However, there have been also numerous reports and lawsuits alleging that SIG Sauer P320 pistols have fired without the trigger being intentionally pulled — often referred to as “uncommanded discharges.” Some sources document over 100 reported incidents and dozens of injuries.

It is possible that this occurred, and that other federal agents, reacting in the chaos, then opened fire on Alex.