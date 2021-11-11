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DON'T TREAD ON ME! Part 12 of Wake Up, America! The Information War is ON! Let's Go, Brandon! ; D
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50 views • November 11, 2021
#LetsGoBrandon! ; D Recorded early November 2021 in Lihue, Kauai, Hawaii... catching up with y'all and discussing jab "mandates" and your God-given rights as the aviation industry leads the way in the fight; new discoveries on the P f i z e r jab that will shock and disgust you; the true history of the Don't Tread On Me Flag and the 2nd American Revolution. ;)
This is Part 12 of my Wake Up America! The Information War is ON series. Please check out Parts 1-11 in order as I build on the info!
“We need a revolution every 200 years, because all governments become stale and corrupt after 200 years.” — Dr. Benjamin Franklin
ABOUT ME: I'm here to tell the truth. Veteran, Truther, Patriot, and Follower of Christ that other platforms have tried to censor, covering the political landscape, history, current news, and future events to unfold that have been prophesied about, to expose the spiritual darkness that has permeated the United States of America affecting the entire world, and to offer hope from the higher perspective and rally the Spiritual Warriors of this generation back to the values and principles our forefathers fought and died for.
Because the mainstream media won't tell you.
WE are now the news.
This is Part 12 of my Wake Up America! The Information War is ON series. Please check out Parts 1-11 in order as I build on the info!
“We need a revolution every 200 years, because all governments become stale and corrupt after 200 years.” — Dr. Benjamin Franklin
ABOUT ME: I'm here to tell the truth. Veteran, Truther, Patriot, and Follower of Christ that other platforms have tried to censor, covering the political landscape, history, current news, and future events to unfold that have been prophesied about, to expose the spiritual darkness that has permeated the United States of America affecting the entire world, and to offer hope from the higher perspective and rally the Spiritual Warriors of this generation back to the values and principles our forefathers fought and died for.
Because the mainstream media won't tell you.
WE are now the news.
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