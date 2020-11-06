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How To Find A GREAT Therapist! Book Summary
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1 view • November 06, 2020
How do you find a great therapist?
I am providing a summary of Kathryn Beal's guide on how to find the right counsellor, psychotherapist, coach or therapist.
"The kind of person who will inspire you, challenge you, and change your life.
The kind of person who will help you make real progress."
Author's website:
https://kathrynbeal.net/
Buy the book on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0713XF6DN
SUBSCRIBE and FOLLOW BooksInBrief on:
BitChute: https://tinyurl.com/bibbitchute
LBRY: https://tinyurl.com/biblbry
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/bibbrighteon
YouTube: https://tinyurl.com/bibyoutube
I am providing a summary of Kathryn Beal's guide on how to find the right counsellor, psychotherapist, coach or therapist.
"The kind of person who will inspire you, challenge you, and change your life.
The kind of person who will help you make real progress."
Author's website:
https://kathrynbeal.net/
Buy the book on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0713XF6DN
SUBSCRIBE and FOLLOW BooksInBrief on:
BitChute: https://tinyurl.com/bibbitchute
LBRY: https://tinyurl.com/biblbry
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/bibbrighteon
YouTube: https://tinyurl.com/bibyoutube
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