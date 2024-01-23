Russia Destroyed British, French, and Polish Mercenaries Along With The NATO Depot In KHARKIV

Against the background of the successful advance of Russian troops along the entire front line, Russian military intelligence continues to successfully identify and destroy enemy objects and places of accumulation of enemy manpower. Analysts note that over the past 5-6 months, the effectiveness of Russian missile strikes has increased significantly. Moreover, the number of Russian pinpoint missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine is growing every month. Observing what is happening, analysts and experts concluded that since January of this year, Russia has been launching targeted missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine almost in non-stop mode...................... *****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :





Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167





WebMoney:





Z287850237751 (USD)





E356280180033 (EUR)





Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf





Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN