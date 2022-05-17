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【Ukraine Rescue】05/12/2022 The volunteer from Israel is very interested in the slogan on our vest to exterminate the Communist Party. She says that China is a great country and has made great contributions to mankind, but the CCP rule is suffocating the people. She hopes that the Chinese people can get rid of the CCP rule and gain real independence!