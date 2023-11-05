Hezb Allah Joined the War to Defend Gaza Since October 8th (English Subs)

Hezb Allah joined the US-led Israeli war on Gaza on the 8th of October, last month, the Hezb Allah chief Sayyed Hasan Nasr Allah explained in one of the most anticipated speeches delivered by the man who led his party to the liberation of southern Lebanon after defeating Israel in May 2000 and then delivered a humiliating defeat to Israel and all its Wester and regional sponsors in the war Israel waged on Lebanon in July 2006.

In a live televised speech delivered over an hour and twenty minutes and before hundreds of supporters spread over different locations watching through large screens, Sayyed Hasan Nasr Allah made it clear that this battle is all about Palestine, it was carried out by the Palestinians, for Palestine, and at a timing chosen by the Palestinians.

Nasr Allah clarified that the timing to launch the operation was taken by the (military) commanders of Hamas in Gaza with high secrecy and that other factions in the Axis of Resistance were not aware of the zero hour and further explained that this did not bother the other parties of the Axis of Resistance.

However, unlike many analysts who didn’t see the declaration of war by the Hezb Allah chief in his speech, Sayyed Hasan Nasr Allah explicitly stated that the Islamic Resistance – Hezb Allah in Lebanon, Iraq, and the Yemeni Army and Ansar Allah in Yemen, all have already joined the war to defend the Palestinians in Gaza and that Hezb Allah joined on the 8th of October, the very next day of the Gaza fighters’ military operation against the Israelis.

Nasr Allah explained that Hezb Allah and other factions in Lebanon have lost dozens of martyrs already in this war and are continuing to escalate the operations against Israel in northern occupied Palestine in retaliation to the war crimes committed by Israel against the people of Gaza, despite and in challenging of the US and European threats; hear it from the man himself with the verbatim translation of his speech into English:

Read the Transcript, HERE: https://syrianews.cc/hezb-allah-joined-the-war-to-defend-gaza-since-october-the-8th/



