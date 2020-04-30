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Hong Kong Protest Continue & Communist Police are using All Tactics to Stop it!!
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148 views • April 30, 2020
The Protest in Hong Kong is ramping up again & the Communist Government of China is now allowing protesters to be beaten & Kidnap!! Reports are the Police are using ALL TACTICS to put a Stop to it!!
#HKProtest #HongKongProtest
#HKProtest #HongKongProtest
Keywords
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