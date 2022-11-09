Create New Account
Sunny From The View Just Happened To Get A Text Message From Her Son While On Air. She Admits She Voted Absentee In Place Of Her Son
Puretrauma357
Published 19 days ago

Sunny From The View Just Happened To Get A Text Message From Her Son While On Air. She Admits She Voted Absentee In Place Of Her Son And Whines That She Had Trouble Doing It. "And That Made Me Very Concerned." She Warned That They Were Putting Them in An Orange Bag Instead Of An Official Box.

