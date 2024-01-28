Create New Account
Viewer Discretion Advised: This video may contain content disturbing to some people

JK’s MAGGOT-INFESTED toe ulcer progress PRE-JUVENT: DAY 5 CHRISTMAS DAY, after salt foot baths MVI_7014
EK the Urban Yeti
Christmas Day, 2023. Recently self-discharged from Bunbury Hospital, back at The Homestead, Balingup, and our healing efforts have begun in earnest. The vibration platform we used in small amounts for the first 9 or so days was the ordinary type, bought years ago from Kogan for $100, and it goes from 1 to 100, and JK was only able to put her feet on it, sitting, on the lowest 1 setting, still with pain to her joints from its large movement range. The Juvent was still shipping to our Perth address.

healthdiabetesmedicineneuropathyulcersoedemalymphedemajuventvibration platformlipodema

