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PROPHECY UPDATE OCT 7, 2020 - POPE FRANCIS CALLS FOR GIVING UN 'REAL TEETH'
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41 views • October 07, 2020
Israel army strikes Gaza target after rocket attack …. Rockets rain from Gaza as Netanyahu speaks in Washington …. Pope Francis calls for giving United Nations Organization ‘Real Teeth’ …. New WHO estimate puts Corona Virus death rate at only 0.13%
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