Iskander Missile Strike on the UKR S-300PS Air Defense System, Mirgorod Airbase - part 1

Iskander missile strike on the position area of the S-300PS air defense system of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, covering the Mirgorod airbase.

The arrivals took place at the location of two launchers, an illumination and guidance radar (RPN) on the tower and a combat control point (CCU).

As a result of one of the strikes, you can notice the involuntary launch of an anti-aircraft missile from an enemy launcher.

More info from Rybar:

On strikes by the Russian Armed Forces on targets in Poltava Region

In the morning, footage appeared online of effective strikes by the Russian Armed Forces on air defense positions and aircraft parking areas, with reconnaissance UAVs providing objective control.

This time, the targets were in the Poltava Region, 140 km from the front line, a record for such cases.

▪️The Russian troops attacked the Myrhorod airfield, destroying a Su-27UB fighter. Nearby MiG-29 aircraft, recently redeployed from the Dnipropetrovsk airfield, were likely unharmed. Remains of about five previously destroyed Ukrainian aircraft were visible.

▪️The Russian troops also struck an S-300 air defense system battery in the village of Polyviane, destroying two launchers and disabling the target acquisition, low-altitude detection stations, and command post.

❗️The successful actions in the Poltava region were facilitated by the destruction of Ukrainian air defenses in the frontline regions.



