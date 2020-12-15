© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Your Friends: The Human Farmers ( WE ARE GUINEA PIGS )
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
72 views • December 15, 2020
Red Pill Your Friends: The Human Farmers ,, Red Pill Your Friends Vol 1 is about the manipulation of the air we breathe, the food we eat, the remedies we take when we’re feeling ill, and our current status as the human guinea pigs of the world.
Credits ,, https://www.youtube.com/c/reallygraceful
QUOTE ,, People crushed by laws, have no hope but to evade power. If the laws are their enemies, they will be enemies to the law; and those who have most to hope and nothing to lose will always be dangerous. Edmund Burke
Credits ,, https://www.youtube.com/c/reallygraceful
QUOTE ,, People crushed by laws, have no hope but to evade power. If the laws are their enemies, they will be enemies to the law; and those who have most to hope and nothing to lose will always be dangerous. Edmund Burke
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.