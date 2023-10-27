Create New Account
11 manitobans died waiting for heart surgery
NDP and Liberals are low IQ losers who scare people with "health care" to get elected. They are totally incompetent and 11 deaths waiting for heart surgery. You vote NDP or Liberal and you get your death wish.

Keywords
liberaldeathsincompetenceheart surgeryndp

