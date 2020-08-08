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Gates gets creamed
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79 views • August 08, 2020
Belgium, 1998
Noël Godin, writer/critic/actor and notorious pie thrower gained global attention in 1998 when he and his group ambushed Microsoft CEO and alleged genocidal maniac, Bill Gates the 3rd, in Brussels before he met with "community leaders". That's "the who" in terms of pie throwers, but do you know who really runs the "W.H.O."?
p.s. Ted Koppel's hyperbolic description of "hitmen" in the "attack" and the "unknown motive" nonsense really solidify his lack of credibility. Ted Koppel was just another deceiver in a long tradition of news anchors abhorring the truth.
Noël Godin, writer/critic/actor and notorious pie thrower gained global attention in 1998 when he and his group ambushed Microsoft CEO and alleged genocidal maniac, Bill Gates the 3rd, in Brussels before he met with "community leaders". That's "the who" in terms of pie throwers, but do you know who really runs the "W.H.O."?
p.s. Ted Koppel's hyperbolic description of "hitmen" in the "attack" and the "unknown motive" nonsense really solidify his lack of credibility. Ted Koppel was just another deceiver in a long tradition of news anchors abhorring the truth.
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