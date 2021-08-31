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Rise Up NH Weekly Zoom 8.30.21 - Keep Standing Up
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10 views • August 31, 2021
More conversation about the mandates and what citizens can do about them.
Some links:
Vids w/ Dr Peter McCullough:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OlfLvPfkhdx3/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/95lJP00jEZhu/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BxME0RDJ61S9/
https://c19ivermectin.com/
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/E-CNXyOXsAAiHw4?format=jpg&;name=large
https://c19hcq.com/ Database of all HCQ COVID-19 studies. 344 studies, 250 peer reviewed, 281 comparing treatment and control groups. HCQ is not effective when used very late with high dosages over a long period (RECOVERY/SOLIDARITY), effectiveness improves with earlier usage and improved dosing. Early treatment consistently shows positive effects. Negative evaluations typically ignore treatment time, often focusing on a subset of late stage studies.
Some links:
Vids w/ Dr Peter McCullough:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OlfLvPfkhdx3/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/95lJP00jEZhu/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BxME0RDJ61S9/
https://c19ivermectin.com/
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/E-CNXyOXsAAiHw4?format=jpg&;name=large
https://c19hcq.com/ Database of all HCQ COVID-19 studies. 344 studies, 250 peer reviewed, 281 comparing treatment and control groups. HCQ is not effective when used very late with high dosages over a long period (RECOVERY/SOLIDARITY), effectiveness improves with earlier usage and improved dosing. Early treatment consistently shows positive effects. Negative evaluations typically ignore treatment time, often focusing on a subset of late stage studies.
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