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#FreeJake Angeli (Chansley)
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2 views • October 19, 2021
#FreeJake Angeli (Chansley) is one of the 500 peaceful protestors who entered the Capitol on January 6th. All of them now being held in jail, abused and tortured.
#FreePoliticalPrisoners
Jake Angeli (Jacob Anthony Chansley) honorably served our country as a veteran, without a criminal history, peacefully protested on Jan 6th. His only crime was trespassing in The People's House.
Although he turned himself in, the judge saw fit to deny him bail because he viewed Jake as a flight risk. Jake is locked down in solitary confinement since turning himself in. He is denied all reading materials other than personal letters in an effort to "re-educate." Only godless communist government do this! His family is asking for urgent prayers and encouraging letters to Jake. No limit to length of letter, or size of the book you print and send.
Keep Jake Chansley in your prayers and write to him today.
Jake Chansley
24866509
Alexandria Detention Center
2001 Mill Road
Alexandria, Virginia 22314
Jake says prayer by Maricopa County Election Center https://www.brighteon.com/336e8d7b-62...
Jake talks about fear by AZ Capitol https://www.brighteon.com/a128201e-73...
Jake outside Election Integrity Hearing in Phoenix, Arizona on November 30th 2020.
https://www.brighteon.com/a41a7c2d-8f...
Get to know Jake: https://www.freejake.org/about/
How to help Jake: https://www.freejake.org/help-jake/
🆘 . Pray & Help for Political Prisoners @thePrisonersRecord
on telegram
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
Tunetank Inc. - The Final Step
Artist
AliveSound
Licensed to YouTube by
SourceAudio Holdings LLC (on behalf of Tunetank Inc. - - - -); SourceAudio Holdings (music publishing)
#FreePoliticalPrisoners
Jake Angeli (Jacob Anthony Chansley) honorably served our country as a veteran, without a criminal history, peacefully protested on Jan 6th. His only crime was trespassing in The People's House.
Although he turned himself in, the judge saw fit to deny him bail because he viewed Jake as a flight risk. Jake is locked down in solitary confinement since turning himself in. He is denied all reading materials other than personal letters in an effort to "re-educate." Only godless communist government do this! His family is asking for urgent prayers and encouraging letters to Jake. No limit to length of letter, or size of the book you print and send.
Keep Jake Chansley in your prayers and write to him today.
Jake Chansley
24866509
Alexandria Detention Center
2001 Mill Road
Alexandria, Virginia 22314
Jake says prayer by Maricopa County Election Center https://www.brighteon.com/336e8d7b-62...
Jake talks about fear by AZ Capitol https://www.brighteon.com/a128201e-73...
Jake outside Election Integrity Hearing in Phoenix, Arizona on November 30th 2020.
https://www.brighteon.com/a41a7c2d-8f...
Get to know Jake: https://www.freejake.org/about/
How to help Jake: https://www.freejake.org/help-jake/
🆘 . Pray & Help for Political Prisoners @thePrisonersRecord
on telegram
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
Tunetank Inc. - The Final Step
Artist
AliveSound
Licensed to YouTube by
SourceAudio Holdings LLC (on behalf of Tunetank Inc. - - - -); SourceAudio Holdings (music publishing)
Keywords
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