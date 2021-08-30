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Constitution 101: The Preamble
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40 views • August 30, 2021
A lot of people believe the Preamble to the Constitution gives the federal government the power to do just about anything. And a lot of people are wrong. Learn what the preamble is and what it does. Plus the three foundational principles it underscores in the Framers’ understanding of the Constitution.
Path to Liberty: August 30, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Path to Liberty: August 30, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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