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NFT For Beginners - How to Buy Your First NFT & Join The Metaverse
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102 views • December 17, 2021
As NFTs take the digital world by storm, Dr. Group uncovers the possibilities of the metaverse and his own vision for a Global Healing Society NFT project.
In this 1-hour ‘how-to,’ Dr. Group will explain:
- What NFTs are
- What is the future of digital finance and online assets
- What gives value to an NFT
- The benefits of private transactions, decentralized finance, and uncensorable currency
- How to set up your wallet and sync it to your Opensea account
- How to avoid hackers and scammers with fake sites
- How to start investing and get started with NFTs today!
DISCLAIMER: This is not intended to be financial advice and one should seek a duly licensed professional for financial advisement.
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FARMER’S MARKETVERSE ➤➤ https://www.farmersmarketverse.com/
Join the patrons of the Marketverse, one of Dr. Group’s NFT projects, as they work to promote fresh, local, & organic options, strong community, sustainable farming methods, and all-around good vibes.
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SPECIAL OFFER ➤➤ https://opensea.io/Edward-Group-IV
Dr. Group is offering a limited-time deal - “If you buy one of my son's NFTs, I will give you a 1-hour personal consultation. I will also send you a signed copy of my newest book...Here is the link to purchase” ➤➤ https://opensea.io/Edward-Group-IV
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Stay tuned for Dr. Group’s earth-changing NFT project -
The Global Healing Society.
Launching in 2022.
–––––––––––––
The Global Healing Institute ➤➤ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
Dr. Group’s Educational Platform & Online Community
Member Benefits: By joining ANY course ($19-97) - You’ll be invited to Q&As, exclusive interviews with leading medical professionals, healing summits, wellness seminars, and much more. This is a community of lightworkers and truthseekers that are uniting together to help heal themselves, each other, and the planet.
–––––––––––––
Follow Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤
Uncensored Platforms:
Telegram (DrGroupOfficial) ➤➤ https://t.me/drgroupofficial
Brighteon (DrGroup) ➤➤ https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dr...
Gab (DrEdwardGroup) ➤➤ https://gab.com/DrEdwardGroup
https://www.instagram.com/drgroupoffi...
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
https://twitter.com/dr_edwardgroup
https://www.tiktok.com/@drgroupoffical
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His Website ➤➤ https://DrGroup.com/
–––––––––––––
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
–––––––––––––
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
In this 1-hour ‘how-to,’ Dr. Group will explain:
- What NFTs are
- What is the future of digital finance and online assets
- What gives value to an NFT
- The benefits of private transactions, decentralized finance, and uncensorable currency
- How to set up your wallet and sync it to your Opensea account
- How to avoid hackers and scammers with fake sites
- How to start investing and get started with NFTs today!
DISCLAIMER: This is not intended to be financial advice and one should seek a duly licensed professional for financial advisement.
–––––––––––––
FARMER’S MARKETVERSE ➤➤ https://www.farmersmarketverse.com/
Join the patrons of the Marketverse, one of Dr. Group’s NFT projects, as they work to promote fresh, local, & organic options, strong community, sustainable farming methods, and all-around good vibes.
–––––––––––––
SPECIAL OFFER ➤➤ https://opensea.io/Edward-Group-IV
Dr. Group is offering a limited-time deal - “If you buy one of my son's NFTs, I will give you a 1-hour personal consultation. I will also send you a signed copy of my newest book...Here is the link to purchase” ➤➤ https://opensea.io/Edward-Group-IV
–––––––––––––
Stay tuned for Dr. Group’s earth-changing NFT project -
The Global Healing Society.
Launching in 2022.
–––––––––––––
The Global Healing Institute ➤➤ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
Dr. Group’s Educational Platform & Online Community
Member Benefits: By joining ANY course ($19-97) - You’ll be invited to Q&As, exclusive interviews with leading medical professionals, healing summits, wellness seminars, and much more. This is a community of lightworkers and truthseekers that are uniting together to help heal themselves, each other, and the planet.
–––––––––––––
Follow Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤
Uncensored Platforms:
Telegram (DrGroupOfficial) ➤➤ https://t.me/drgroupofficial
Brighteon (DrGroup) ➤➤ https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dr...
Gab (DrEdwardGroup) ➤➤ https://gab.com/DrEdwardGroup
https://www.instagram.com/drgroupoffi...
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
https://twitter.com/dr_edwardgroup
https://www.tiktok.com/@drgroupoffical
–––––––––––––
His Website ➤➤ https://DrGroup.com/
–––––––––––––
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
–––––––––––––
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
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