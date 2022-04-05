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April 2022 5 Planets Have Aligned With A Comet And An Asteroid
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720 views • April 21, 2022
The Secrets of the Universe.
Five planets - Jupiter, Neptune, Venus, Saturn, and Mars are going to align with an asteroid and a comet in the pre-dawn skies of April and May 2022. This alignment of planets will lead to some spectacular shown and close planetary conjunctions. In this video, all the important dates and planetary configurations have been discussed in detail.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GxgUjAGc15A
Five planets - Jupiter, Neptune, Venus, Saturn, and Mars are going to align with an asteroid and a comet in the pre-dawn skies of April and May 2022. This alignment of planets will lead to some spectacular shown and close planetary conjunctions. In this video, all the important dates and planetary configurations have been discussed in detail.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GxgUjAGc15A
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