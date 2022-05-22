GOVERNMENT IS MASS MURDERING HOMELESS AMERICANS

The government bureaucrats/politicians are spending $40 billion on Ukraine(that will really go to gangsters, arms traffickers and kicked back to crooked politicians(more underage hookers for the Bidens etc.)and billions on pharma poison jabs.







Muslim afghan refugees(that hate us and marry 11 yr. olds) get millions $ in free hotel housing in Scottsdale AZ.



This senior native american homeless woman suffering( maybe dying from heatstroke)isn't even offered a bottle of water or cool paks by 8 police/firefighters costing taxpayers another $3,000(could have paid for 3 months of apt rent for this senior) for their "time".



Homeless americans are considered non essential to the globalist establishment. This means they don't get any housing, water, cooling centers etc. but will be forced or at least coerced/bribed with a $25 giftcard at the hospital to get several poison jabs and boosters. This kills most of them off or intentional neglect, drug treatment "mistakes". You will not see this reported on fake news.