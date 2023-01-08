Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
1/08/2023 -- Large M7.2 (M7.0) Earthquake strikes West Pacific Vanuatu -- Tsunami Threat CANCELED
105 views
channel image
Alex Hammer
Published 20 hours ago |

A tsunami warning was issued, and has now passed , warning downgraded / canceled. https://tsunami.gov


Cancellation of the Tsunami alert here: https://www.tsunami.gov/events/PHEB/2...

Original tsunami warning here: https://www.tsunami.gov/events/PHEB/2...

_____


As we were expecting, a shallow large earthquake struck the West Pacific next to the deep M5.9 (M6) from 1.5 days ago near Fiji.


Today, a shallow large M7.2 struck Vanuatu. https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquak...

Earthquake forecast warnings for this week can be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wZ3tQ...


Twitch

https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc


Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos


Keywords
chemtrailspreppingsurvivalweather warfareearthquakesgeo-engineeringwind turbinesfault linesvolcanoshot spotsseismic activityoil wellshigh tension power linesearth tremorsfrack wellspump jacksgas pipelines

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket