1/08/2023 -- Large M7.2 (M7.0) Earthquake strikes West Pacific Vanuatu -- Tsunami Threat CANCELED

A tsunami warning was issued, and has now passed , warning downgraded / canceled. https://tsunami.gov
Cancellation of the Tsunami alert here: https://www.tsunami.gov/events/PHEB/2...
Original tsunami warning here: https://www.tsunami.gov/events/PHEB/2...
_____
As we were expecting, a shallow large earthquake struck the West Pacific next to the deep M5.9 (M6) from 1.5 days ago near Fiji.
Today, a shallow large M7.2 struck Vanuatu. https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquak...
Earthquake forecast warnings for this week can be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wZ3tQ...
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
