Tucker Carlson Calls Out US Government Over Secrecy About UFOs

Just before bringing on his guest, Republican Rep. Tim Burchett, Carlson addressed the “coordinated effort” by the federal government to hide information about UFOs for the last 80 years.
“Federal agencies have been lying about UFOs for more than 80 years, this has been a coordinated effort. It is both highly time-consuming and very expensive. Many Americans have been hurt in the process. But what’s the point of this? Would it be a lot easier just to release the facts?” Carlson said.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/11/watch-tucker-carlson-calls-us-government-secrecy-about/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.