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Are We in the Days of NOAH? NUMBERS DON'T LIE
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60 views • September 08, 2021
The Angel Warrior Network will be discussing if we are in the days of Noah like Jesus talked about in the book of Matthew 24. Special guest, Sam Hughes, will be laying out the numbers and dates that make Noah's story relevant and current for such a time as this in history. You can manipulate equations, but you cannot change numbers which God almighty created. You are going to want to print the 2 google files from the link below to stay on course with this prophetic teaching that will blow your mind! If you have been waiting for exact dates, well those we don’t have… exactly, but what we do have is a course that has been planned since the Ark set “sail.” Every Patriot, Christian and/or nonbeliever will find value in this teaching of prophecy. We can’t wait for you to receive revelation from this Biblical word.
#biblical #endofdays #truthbomb
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hZniMInQvPHJ_6Rfme9hHdN13xLRCudE/view?usp=sharing
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1lBR8f9wiHGvIjiJd50T-YPtFp4TMRB5q/view?usp=sharing
Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/theanglewarriornetwork
Donation Page: Venmo @Theangelwarriornetwork
For More Information: [email protected]
Follow Trina - Redneck Rhapsody https://redneckrhapsody.com/good-stuff/
#biblical #endofdays #truthbomb
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hZniMInQvPHJ_6Rfme9hHdN13xLRCudE/view?usp=sharing
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1lBR8f9wiHGvIjiJd50T-YPtFp4TMRB5q/view?usp=sharing
Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/theanglewarriornetwork
Donation Page: Venmo @Theangelwarriornetwork
For More Information: [email protected]
Follow Trina - Redneck Rhapsody https://redneckrhapsody.com/good-stuff/
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