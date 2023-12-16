COVID Crackdown - NZ Update
Full show notes and references 👉 https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/covid-19/covid-crackdown-nz-update
Mirrored - Dr Sam Bailey
Leave Dr Sam Bailey a tip!
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Monero 👉 4ADKsKsEx6c8Y8g1dSVd7vUR27JnbER5R2jUTkUuKFddSKVsmnxR9AFedzHhMH4P4vePK3SbVZgMzWik423Nno7fBuH3oo3
Virus Mania Paperback: https://drsambailey.com/shop-2/
Terrain Therapy: https://drsambailey.com/terrain-therapy/
Substack: https://drsambailey.substack.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.