Ukraine Update August 24, 2022

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'She died for the people, she died for Russia' - Alexander Dugin gives a speech in honor of his daughter at a memorial ceremony. “Washington has no moral right … to judge the state of human rights in faraway places if they don’t even comment on the murder of a journalist,” despite claiming to care about protecting the media, she said. “They simply did not take notice that she was a public figure.” - Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova."Russia slams US reaction to murder of journalist" -RT News
https://www.rt.com/russia/561357-zakharova-us-dugina-murder/