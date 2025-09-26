BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
THIS Is the Fast that I Have Chosen‼️CHARLIE KIRK CONNECTION ⁉️ Prophetic Word⧸Teaching 🌈 144
propheticjusticewithheidilynd
propheticjusticewithheidilynd
0 follower
Follow
22 views • 1 day ago

My heart goes out to the friends and family of Charlie Kirk, and I pray that this prophetic word builds up the body greatly. I am overwhelmed with both grief and also excitement at what is taking place now. Please understand this in the right way. I have overcome fear myself. The enemy knows this full well. I got this prophetic word last June. It's deep. I've been trying to overcome a lot of hurdles to get this channel out for a long time. I have much content to release and it's getting out very late. It has been pouring into me for over 3 years now and the intensity is just building. The intercession is dramatically increasing. The events taking place now are just more catapults into an accelerated hastening of the Day fast approaching. We must be the ones to stand up and fulfill all these things. My friend Martha at "The Secret Place" channel, got Revelation 6:10 when praying concerning Charlie Kirk. She had to go and look it up! She is an accurate prophetess and what she and I get on a weekly basis coincide constantly. Please pray into this. Father is speaking so loudly now. Let us rise to the call!

Much love from Heidi Lynd,

Maranatha!

I want to give a shout out to my amazing brother in Christ, Paul Watson for doing the consecration track for this video. I used to sing with Paul's music ministry back in the day in England. Recently I have contacted him from here in Africa where I am now and we are collaborating again. This guy is so anointed, and his character is beyond exceptional.

If you would like to connect or contact him for a project, his details are below:

[email protected] Insta: Paulwatson1st


If you would like to sow and reap of this fruit, details are below:

PayPal.me/HeidiStewartNam

Email: [email protected]


YouTube link:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLvHKgvJxugbK9JtknmCnUqbBl4u-cxL8V

Keywords
educationfaithprophetic teachingprophetic mysteriescharlie kirk prophecyprophetic justiceprophetic word for this generationriddles of revelationspoken word prophecy-news
