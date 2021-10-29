Don't Vax The Children Danger! Truth About Disney and Pedo Gate, Save The Children!

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Don't Vax The Children Danger! Truth About Disney and PedoGate, Save The Children!
This is a Prayer God gave me and this is just the first half for The Children. Please Pray this with me everyday! The entire prayer is at my website
https://sherrilynn.com/praying-mamas-and-papas
Pray for the Children; let all that has breath pray for them all! Pray without ceasing; let us pray for the Children big and small! In Jesus name we pray by the blood of the lamb. We bind you satan, the strong man’s house; Your power is bound on earth in Jesus name! We bind all the witchcraft, spells and words spoken against Gods people! We bind satan and all his strong me, followers and Principalities from hurting the Children! Our Father that is in Heaven said what we Bind on earth, it will be bond in Heaven to pull down all the strong holds into captivity of the power of God in Jesus name. The Blood of Christ Jesus is against you satan and all your witches and warlocks "No Weapons Formed Against us Will Prosper in Jesus name!" *
We pray in Jesus name for all and anyone whom hurts a child will be brought to light and all sin will become naked before all men! Whatever we bind on earth is bound in heaven. We ask you to loosen the anointing and all children and people that are in bondage to satan and his children oh God of Heaven! Whatever we loosen in earth will be loosened in heaven in Jesus name! * Let the Children of God find all the children safe and crush satan under our feet! For thine is the power Lord Jesus and the glory of your Kingdom. Lead us not into temptation but delivery us from evil! The Blood of Jesus is Against You satan! We pray protection, a hedge of your holy angles around us and our families! In Jesus name we are all in agreement as together in the spirit of God, that what soever we ask in Jesus name it shall be done.
We come together boldly into the throne room of God through Christ Jesus. Always with thanksgiving for you are the author and the finisher of our Faith. We all come together in Jesus name and Pray like never before.
By Sherri Lynn
If you would like to shop for your health or just want to learn about Gods Medicine all natural that works with your bodies Endocannabinoid System. We never use "Nano Particle technologies and never will. It is not good for your body, in our products. Organic controlled growing and Gods Natural medicine Genesis 1:29 All Seed Bearing Herbs for our Meat.
If you want to order my music go to iTunes Artist: Sherri Lynn
Album "All That I Need."
My CBD Health https://mycbdhealth.com
God Bless,
Sherri Lynn