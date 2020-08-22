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Bad NY Vacx Laws Coming? Forced Group Detentions, More Mandatory Vaccines For Children & Much More..
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52 views • August 22, 2020
Full show notes about these 7 vax bills: https://lbry.tv/@TimTruth:b/NY-Vax-Bill-Notes:b
😡 A099 - Allows FORCED vaccination and medical treatment. Allows DETAINMENT of individuals who are PERCEIVED health threats.
https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2019/a99
😡 A6564/ S4244 - Permits any child who is at least fourteen years of age to have administered to himself or herself, regardless of parental consent, certain immunizations recommended by the advisory committee on immunization practices of the CDC
https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2019/a6564
https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2019/s4244
😡 A973/ S3899 - Allows healthcare practitioners to administer ALL STD vaccines to MINORS starting at age 9 WITHOUT PARENTAL KNOWLEDGE or CONSENT.
https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2019/a973
https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2019/s3899
😡 A2316/ S2276 - Mandates annual Flu vaccine for Daycare through age 18
https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2019/a2316
https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2019/s2276
😡 A2912/ S298 - Mandates HPV Vaccine, Gardacil 9, for ALL children born on or after January 1, 2009.
https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2019/a2912
https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2019/s298
Full show notes about these 7 vax bills: https://lbry.tv/@TimTruth:b/NY-Vax-Bill-Notes:b
For exclusive content, censored videos and to help me make this channel even better:
Join Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/timtruth
Collaborative Video Discovery Website: https://GroupDiscover.com
Best Music Storage Website: https://MyMusi.cc
😡 A099 - Allows FORCED vaccination and medical treatment. Allows DETAINMENT of individuals who are PERCEIVED health threats.
https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2019/a99
😡 A6564/ S4244 - Permits any child who is at least fourteen years of age to have administered to himself or herself, regardless of parental consent, certain immunizations recommended by the advisory committee on immunization practices of the CDC
https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2019/a6564
https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2019/s4244
😡 A973/ S3899 - Allows healthcare practitioners to administer ALL STD vaccines to MINORS starting at age 9 WITHOUT PARENTAL KNOWLEDGE or CONSENT.
https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2019/a973
https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2019/s3899
😡 A2316/ S2276 - Mandates annual Flu vaccine for Daycare through age 18
https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2019/a2316
https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2019/s2276
😡 A2912/ S298 - Mandates HPV Vaccine, Gardacil 9, for ALL children born on or after January 1, 2009.
https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2019/a2912
https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2019/s298
Full show notes about these 7 vax bills: https://lbry.tv/@TimTruth:b/NY-Vax-Bill-Notes:b
For exclusive content, censored videos and to help me make this channel even better:
Join Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/timtruth
Collaborative Video Discovery Website: https://GroupDiscover.com
Best Music Storage Website: https://MyMusi.cc
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