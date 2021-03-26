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Dr. Margaret Paul - Inner Bonding: The Proven Method to Create Emotional Health
Tools For Thinking, Clearly.
Tools For Thinking, Clearly.
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40 views • March 26, 2021
Expert Panel Host: Dr. Margaret Paul
The Real Truth About Health Conference

•Dr. Margaret Paul's Inner bonding talks about the process of connecting our adult thoughts with our instinctual, gut feelings—the feelings of the "inner child"—so that we can minimize painful conflict within ourselves. Free of inner conflict, we feel peaceful, open to joy, and open to giving and receiving love.

•Margaret Paul, coauthor of Healing Your Aloneness, explores how abandonment of the inner child leads to increasingly negative and destructive feelings of low self-worth, co-dependence, addiction, shame, powerlessness, and withdrawal from relationships. Her breakthrough inner bonding process teaches us to heal past wounds through re-parenting and clearly demonstrates how we can learn to parent in the present. Real-life examples illustrate the dynamics of the healing process and show the benefits we can expect in every facet of our lives and in all our relationships.

•Dr. Margaret Paul's Inner Bonding provides the tools we need to forge and maintain the inner unity that makes our family, sexual, work, and social relationships productive, honest, and joyful.
Keywords
healthlovealonehealingpaultruthpainbehaviorrealselfprotectinneradultlovingavoidcontrollingbondingourselves
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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