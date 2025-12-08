Gay NSA to Eliminate Straights? 👺🌈✡️🇦🇷

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I am SvenVonErick on X. My name is Steven G. Erickson. Alex Jones is trying to dilute it. If you are going to be killed anyway &:if you know that it is LBGTQ+ that is going to kill you, then you have God's given Right to take them out first. I know what to do, where to go. I do not check comments here. We have to stop them spying on us & have our own separate infrastructure..
Steven G. Erickson
215 South Broadway Suite 217
Salem, NH 03079
1 706 740 9324