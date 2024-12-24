Alaa Hannani Courage in the Face of Threats

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Activist Alaa Hannani is receiving threats via WhatsApp and social media after his role in repelling a settler attack on Beit Furik, east of Nablus. In an interview, Hannani discusses the ongoing threats and his resistance efforts. Interview: Alaa Hannani.
Reporting: Faris odeh
Filmed: 23/11/2024
