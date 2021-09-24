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Rebalancing Assets - BCM RECCE, KelTec RDB, Trijicon ACOG, and Vortex Viper
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82 views • September 24, 2021
Decided that a better allocation of resources means moving the ACOG from my BCM RECCE to the KelTec RDB and fitting the BCM with a Vortex Viper 1-6 PST Gen 2 LPVO. And from there I digress into comparing the AR with the RDB...from the Ambidextral Gunfighter perspective.


KelTec RDB Playlist
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM60wsyiKI5X6CuBlRYCRSkI

2 Eyes 2 Sights
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/962debd2-7422-46d8-85a8-ed5849ffb93d

Bindon Aiming Concept - Easy to Learn with AmbGun Instruction
https://www.brighteon.com/55625777-552d-44c9-b7c7-879659fd5a9f

Why (and How) We Should Trial the KelTec RDB for US Army Next Generation Squad Weapon
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/1b5f92fb-5fa8-4ac1-a611-0b537dd4d27b

Will You Back the Revolution
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/c60ececa-6ae2-4f47-8f08-3c4bee47da4e

Magpul MS3 Single Point Sling on the KelTec RDB
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/e16083d6-ac77-4090-8864-c1e098f0178f

Appleseed Prep
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM7jz7TXjXMUFJNkJ6YnBy1i

Project Appleseed
https://www.appleseedinfo.org

Trijicon TA50 & TA60
https://www.trijicon.com/products/product-family/trijicon-acog-TA50

Vortex Viper 1-6 PST Gen 2
https://vortexoptics.com/vortex-viper-pst-gen-2-1-6x24-riflescope.html

Arms Unlimited Ambi Mag Release
https://www.armsunlimited.com/Ambidextrous-AR15-M4-M16-Magazine-Release-p/au-amr.htm

BCM
https://www.bravocompanymfg.com/carbines/recce16.php

KelTec RDB
https://www.keltecweapons.com/firearms/rifles/rdb/

Chapter
0:00 ACOG
0:59 Vortex
1:58 Rebalance
3:30 Long Range
4:13 BCM RECCE
5:31 Known Distance
6:26 Unconscious Ambi
6:59 Perfect Mirror
7:40 KelTec RDB
8:33 MagPul Sling
9:41 vs AR15
10:04 Tight Cover
10:54 AR LH Mag Chg
11:20 RDB LH Mag Chg
12:29 Gunfight Rifle
12:55 Mad Max Rifle
14:51 Zeroing
16:00 Reset Turrets
16:36 Weapon Lights
20:09 Vortex Mount
22:49 ACOG Nuts
23:17 How B Ambi
23:52 Paintball
24:50 MDR
25:06 Diving
26:15 NGSW
26:58 Anticipate Opfor
28:55 Bonus
Keywords
vortexacogkeltecrdb
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