PASSIVE Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others CONTROL Their Schedule So They Can See EVERY Sunset (& Sunrise)

Video by "The Darkness Doctor," Danny Tseng, introducing a NEW health condition: DD (darkness deficiency after sunset) & going over 5 characteristics of light that impact one's physical & mental health.
1. brightness
2. color (red, blue, etc.) & color temperature (cooler or warmer)
3. quality [higher quality light such as full spectrum from the sun, then firelight/candlelight such as from beeswax candles by
https://tinyurl.com/BestBeeswaxCandles -- get a discount by applying discount code:
ONEHOUSEOFFTHEGRID
when checking-out at
, full-spectrum white or red incandescent light bulbs such as by
https://tinyurl.com/HealthLighting
Get a discount by applying code
howtodieofnothing
when checking-out @
https://healthlighting.com/howtodieofnothing
4. whether or not the light is steady/constant or blinking (flicker-rate) & it's rate of blinking
5. height of the light source (whether it's on the ground like a campfire or overhead like mid-day sun or ceiling lights)
