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GASLIGHTING A NATION -- England
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139 views • January 06, 2021
Gaslighting is extremely common unfortunately and is used by players, abusers, narcissists and those wanting to take advantage of you. It is a form of psychological manipulation, where they try to get you to question your own memory and thought process. 'An example of gaslighting is the government instruction and demands from 2020/2021 the nation is being gaslighted and does not even know it.
#gaslighting#government#abusive
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#gaslighting#government#abusive
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Watching Observer 76
https://www.youtube.com/c/THEWATCHINGOBSERVER76/videos
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