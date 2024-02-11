Top Secret Hamas Data Center has been Discovered Beneath UN’s Gaza Headquarters

IDF Reports Discovery of Top Secret Hamas Data Center Beneath UN’s Gaza Headquarters | Gateway Pundit





The IDF has revealed that a top-secret Hamas subterranean data center has been discovered beneath the headquarters of the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in Gaza.





According to The Times of Israel, “The subterranean data center — complete with an electrical room, industrial battery power banks and living quarters for Hamas terrorists operating the computer servers — was built precisely under the location where Israel would not consider looking initially, let alone target in an airstrike.”





The tunnel shaft, near the school, led to an underground shelter that served as a valuable asset for Hamas’s military intelligence wing, according to the IDF. The route connected to the tunnel also led to a path beneath UNRWA’s central headquarters in the Gaza Strip.





According to the report, the tunnel was 700 meters long and 18 meters deep and contained several constructed side doors to various new routes. The IDF stated that the newly acquired intelligence from this operation will allow it to conduct additional raids on Hamas in the future.





Additionally, IDF soldiers discovered electric infrastructure inside the tunnels that were connected to the UNRWA headquarters building, indicating that UNRWA assets were supplying Hamas with electricity.





Following these findings, paired with prior intelligence from the Shin Bet, the IDF raided the offices of the UNRWA headquarters building.





Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of UNRWA, claims the organization did not know what was under its headquarters.





video source: Reuters