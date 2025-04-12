Trump - "Jewish Lobby in the US AIPAC is the most powerful lobby in the entire country"

Donald Trump acknowledge that the Jewish Lobby in the US AIPAC is the most powerful lobby in the entire country, and he is upset because some of the US representatives are not white washing the war crimes of the Israeli apartheid regime any longer.

But, will Trump put an end to these Lobbyist?.. Look below for a hint:

Link below: Analysis uncovered >$230 MILLION in spending by pro-Israel interest groups benefiting President Donald Trump since 2020. Miriam Adelson's Preserve America PAC is by far the biggest spender, pouring $215 million+ into U.S. presidential elections to help Trump.

https://www.trackaipac.com/trump



Adding next video: full video of clip here 2 days ago: AIPAC leader boasts of special ‘access’ to top Trump natsec officials in leaked audio