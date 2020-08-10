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DR ANDREW KAUFMAN Md. discusses "THE THREE NEEDLES" & PCR TEST SAFETY CONCERNS with Clive de Carle
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52 views • August 10, 2020
Clive de Carle

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING CONSULTATIONS, VITAMIN C (the big answer,) MY ONLINE SHOP AND CONTACTING ME:
Email Clive for a personal consultation: CENSORED
Clive's website is here: CENSORED
I AM STILL EASY TO FIND
Links to my current websites both in the UK and USA have been removed from this page following requests by MHRA, a UK government department because of sale of VITAMIN C AND OTHER ESSENTIAL NUTRITIONAL SUPPLEMENTS ON MY ONLINE SHOP. My site with my contact details and shop is still easy to find.
I am so pleased that I have a unique name.
All comments in this video are my own opinions and under article 19 of the human rights act I am free to express them. Legal advice is that I must state that you should always seek medical advice from your doctor. My statements and opinions expressed here and in this video cannot be construed as medical advice to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease in any way. I believe that you should always thoroughly research your health concerns in order to empower yourself.
Feel free to copy these videos they are only copyright witheld for governments etc, to Bitchute and lbry and soon on other platforms like banned.videos in case youtube remove them.
Copyright. © Clive de Carle
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travelmaskvaccinecovid-19pcr testclive de carledr andrew kaufmanthree needles
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy