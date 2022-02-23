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X22 Report A 02. 23. 22.
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160 views • February 23, 2022
Ep. 2710a - Everything Is In Motion & Coordinated To Bring Down The [CB] System
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The people no longer believe the fake news, each time they put a fake story it gets worse and worse. Trump and other world leaders have not set the plan in motion to take down the [CB] system. In the end gold will destroy the [CB].
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
🔦 Get The Same Tactical Flashlight I Use For Self-Defense Here: 🔦
http://www.fighterflareflashlight.com
Use Promo Code (X15) for 15% OFF
The people no longer believe the fake news, each time they put a fake story it gets worse and worse. Trump and other world leaders have not set the plan in motion to take down the [CB] system. In the end gold will destroy the [CB].
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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