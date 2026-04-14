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Professor Marandi on the talks in Islamabad
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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 Professor Marandi on the talks in Islamabad:

"Vance was surrounded by two well-known Zionists, constantly on phone with Netanyahu. It's clear American regime did not have authority. Washington Post published op-ed calling for assassination of Iranian negotiators. We prepared for our plane to be shot down."

Cynthia... those 2 Zionists were asked not to show up by the Iranians. They had enough of them before. 

Adding: 

📑 What you need to know about the recently concluded Bilderberg meeting

The 72nd annual Bilderberg meeting took place on April 9–12, 2026, once again raising questions about its real purpose.

Established in 1954, the forum has long presented itself as a venue for "informal dialogue" between Europe and North America - in reality, often viewed as the shadow government.

Key attendees included a host of Western warmongers and Trump's cronies:

🔴 Mark Rutte - NATO chief

🔴 Robert Lighthizer - Trump's trade adviser

🔴 Dan Driscoll - Secretary of the Army (known as "Trump's drone guy")

🔴 Eric Schmidt - former Google CEO, drone warfare advocate

🔴 Alex Karp - CEO of Palantir

🔴 Blaise Metreweli - head of MI6

The meeting's agenda reads as a real blueprint of global tension points:

🔴 Artificial Intelligence

🔴 Future of Warfare (autonomous weapons, cyberwarfare)

🔴 Europe and Trans-Atlantic Relations

🔴 The Middle East

🔴 Ukraine and Russia

🔴 Digital Finance and Global Trade

🤦‍♂️ What's most striking is the silence around the meeting.

Outside Washington's Salamander Hotel, only a handful of independent journalists reportedly tried to question attendees.

Meanwhile, much of the mainstream press - some of whose senior figures are themselves participants - offered little to no coverage.


@geopolitics_prime

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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